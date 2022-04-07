ANTENNE, LuEtta M., 79, of Rice Lake was born April 16, 1942, and died Saturday at home.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

BUSICK, Richard “Dick” L., 89, of Star Prairie was born October 20, 1932, and died March 30, 2022.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

CAMPBELL, Delores “Dee” J., 89 of Hammond died March 27, 2022, at home.

O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Bladwin, is handling arrangements.

LINDEMANS, Amanda “Mandy” M., 46, of Rice Lake was born March 11, 1976, and died Monday at home.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

LOSTETTER, James G., 52, of Elk Mound died Sunday at May Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

