AMDAHL, Walter E., of Cadott was born September 10th, 1933 and died April 12, 2023.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
BOETTCHER, Fredrick A., 83, of Rice Lake, died April 12, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements
CATURIA, Dwight C., 96, of Arkansaw, died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Rheil Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Menomonie.
MOE, Nancy J., of Eau Claire died April 10, 2023 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
GUNN, Rahmaro A., 28 of Chippewa Falls, was born May 8, 1994 and died April 7, 2023 in the Town of LaFayette.
Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
STEINER, Sylvia J., 85, of Eau Claire died April 11, 2023 at Beehive Homes in Eau Claire.
WOLD, Jeffrey J., 69, of Eau Claire, died April 12, 2023.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
