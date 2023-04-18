ANDERSON, Patricia E., 79, of Plum City, died Thursday at Mayo Clinic-Methodist Hospital Campus in Rochester, MN.
Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Menomonie, Durand and Elmwood, is handling arrangements.
EASTZMAN, Lilah M., 100, of Altoona, died April 12, 2023 in Altoona.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services and Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
FRANK, Mae V., 87, died at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer on April 15, 2023.
Olson Funeral Home and Cremation, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
HARPER, Ernest "David", 68, died April 15, 2023 at MMC in Weston.
HARTMAN, Jacke C., 89, of Bay City died April 14, 2023 at home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
HEBERT, Patricia "Pat" A., of Chippewa Falls, died April 13, 2023 at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Lake Hallie.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
HILL, Wayne D., 93, of Eau Claire, died April 13, 2023 in Eau Claire.
POHLE, Donald R., 80, of Altoona, died April 14, 2023 on Altoona.
SOMMERFELD, Carol, 96, died April 11, 2023, she was born October 8, 1926.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
