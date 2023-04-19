JONES, Eleanor Edith, 101, of Eau Claire, died April 15, 2023 at Heritage of Elmwood in Elmwood.
Leiser-Borton Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
LLOYD, William “Stinky” J., 75 of Chippewa Falls, died April 16, 2023 at his residence.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
MARQUARDT, Alvin Jr., 73, died at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire on April 16, 2023.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling the arrangements.
REYNOLDS-KOOIMAN, Julie Rose (Urbick), 46, of Riviera Beach, FL and formerly of Wisconsin, died April 2, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach.
Wozney Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
SHOLAR, Thomas P., 77, of Chippewa Falls, died April 14, 2023 at WI Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling the arrangements.
STENBERG, Anna Marie (Peterson), 96, of Chicago, IL and formerly of Prairie Farm, died March 25th, 2023 at Crown Point, Indiana.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron, is handling the arrangements.
TEALEY, Juanita J., 89, died April 17, 2023 at Dove Health Care in Bloomer.
WALDERA, Agnes P., 95 of Independence, died April 16, 2023 at Gundersen Tri-County Nursing Home, Whitehall.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling the arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.