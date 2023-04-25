AKER, Thomas “Tom” W., 36 of Eau Claire, died April 19, 2023.
Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
FRUIT, Neil J., 86, of Menomonie, died April 20, 2023 at home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
JANUARY, Ken C., 59, of Apache Junction, Arizona, died April 19, 2023 at home.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
LEE, Elizabeth, 91, of Woodville, died April 22, 2023 at her home in Woodville.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
MORSE, Pamela J., 74, of Altoona, died April 20, 2023 at Mayo Health System in Eau Claire.
WALICKI, Linda K., 74, of Chippewa Falls, died April 21, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Oakridge in Osseo.
Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
WINRICH, James R., 75, of Eau Claire, died April 20, 2023, at Dove Healthcare-West.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
