BAIER, Kay J., 85, of Bloomer, died Monday at her home.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
BONNIN, Douglas L., 84, of Eau Claire, died April 23, 2023 at his residence in Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
GUNDERSON, Garry L. “Pa”, 84, of Fairchild died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System, Osseo.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
LUEDTKE, Jennifer M., 63, of Chippewa Falls, died April 22, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
MOHR, Holly Ann, 54, of Arcadia, died April 20, 2023.
Wozney Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
PHERNETTON, Delores L., 86, of Eau Claire, died April 22, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
SEVERSON, Judy L. (Simon), 80, of Mondovi died Saturday at the Homeplace, Mondovi.
Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
WHALEN, Mary A., 87, of Eau Claire, died April 24, 2023, at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
