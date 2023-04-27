COLBURN, Susan, 74, of Eau Claire died April 18.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
GULLICKSRUD, Conrad LaVerne, 98, of Strum died on April 25 at Dove Healthcare in Osseo.
Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
MERRITT, Irene E., 84, of Oakwood Health Services, Altoona, died April 26 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
NIELSEN, John Ewald, 75, died April 25.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
OPELT, David A., 67, of Neillsville died April 21.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling the arrangements.
PERRY, Pastor Nathaniel “Nat” C., 92, of Eau Claire died April 26 at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling the arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
