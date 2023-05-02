ANDERSON, Richard E., 85, of Menomonie, died April 29, 2023 at Colfax Health and Rehab.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
ANDERSON, Wilfred O., 91, of Ridgeland, died April 16, 2023 at his home.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling the arrangements.
HAKES, Wilfred “Baldy” M., 96, of Cornell, died April 27, 2023 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, Nancy Jeanne, 57, of Chippewa Falls, died April 27, 2023 at the Baldwin Care Center, Baldwin.
Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Alma, is handling arrangements.
KING, Thomas “Tom” G., 62 of Eau Claire, died April 27, 2023, at Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
KRENZ, Stacey, 54, of Foster, died Monday at home in hospice care.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
LOMPA, Gladys Marie, 94, of Chippewa Falls, died April 26, 2023 at Marshfield Clinic Hospital in Eau Claire.
Horan Funeral Hove, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
POLICHNIA, Earon Dell, 51, of Ladysmith, died April 29, 2023 in Marshfield.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
RIZZO, John R., 68, of Eau Claire, died April 28, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
ROTHERING, Rosemond Bernice, 93, of Eau Claire, died April 29, 2023 at Care Partners Assisted Living of Altoona.
RUD, Albert J., 85, of Mondovi, died April 30, 2023 at the Homeplace of Mondovi.
Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.