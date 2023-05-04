BENNETT, Judith A., 76, of Menomonie, formerly of Elmwood, died Tuesday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
DOYEN, Verna Jane, 86, of Birchwood, died May 1, 2023 in Eau Claire.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
GROHN, Luther, 75, died unexpectedly as a result of an ATV accident on May 2, 2023.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
MILLER, Laverne M., 94, of Eau Claire, died May 1, 2023 at Heatherwood Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
