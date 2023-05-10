CHEVATAL, Renee Ione, 64, of Menomonie, died May 6, 2023 at her home.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
GASPAR, Mona L., 89, died on May 8, 2023 at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
HERRICK, Rosena “Rosie”, 88, of Augusta, died May 8, 2023, at her daughter’s home in rural Fairchild.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
KOCH, Debrah “Debbie” Kay (Hedrington), 63, of Lafayette, died May 6, 2023, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
LA PLACA, Jeff A., 62, of Eau Claire died Sunday, May 7, 2023 at home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
LOEHNIS, Carol A., 77, of Bruce died May 7, 2023 at Our House Senior Living in Chippewa Falls.
MANNY, Peter G., 78, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
ZAPATKA, Thomas, 87, of Colfax, died May 8, 2023 at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
