JONES, Brinley Clyde, 84, of Eau Claire, died Thursday, May 4.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
LASKI, Pamela, 60, of Haugen, died Monday.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
LOECHLER, Amanda, 43, of Eau Galle died May 2 at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.
LUND, Royal D., 92, of Chetek died April 21 at Meadowbrook Senior Living, Chetek.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.
PETERSON, Thomas C., 73, of Menomonie died Wednesday at home.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
STRUBEL, Barbara J., of Eau Claire died Tuesday.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
WALETZKI, Conrad R., 83, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
