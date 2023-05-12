JOHNSON, John Robert of Chetek, died May 1st at his home on the lake.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
OTT, Kathleen, 82, has passed away peacefully while in hospice on May 10th. She will be missed.
SCORE, Genevieve Ann (Shoemaker), 90, died May 9, 2023 at her daughter’s home in Chippewa Falls.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
ZILLMER, Alvin A., 90 of Osseo, died May 11, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Osseo.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
