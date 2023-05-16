GARVEY, Louise Gertrude (Wolf), 93, of Appleton, formerly of Eau Claire, died May 12, 2023 at Willow Lane Assisted Living in Appleton.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
GINDT, James Wenzel "JW" Gindt,76, of Cadott, died May 11, 2023 at home with family at his side.
Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
KINNEY, Mary “Bunny” J., 98, formerly of Menomonie, died Friday at Good Samaritan Home in Stillwater, MN.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
MCFADDEN, Joyce L., 89, of Eau Claire, died May 12, 2023 at Grace Edgewood in Altoona.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
MUELLER, William "Bill" H., 81, of Eau Claire, died March 13, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Mary's Campus in Rochester, Minnesota.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
POESCHEL, Darrell Norbert, 87, died May,15, 2023 at The Neillsville Retirement Community in Neillsville.
Gesche Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Neillsville, is handling arrangements.
WANGEN, Warren, 85, died May 12, 2023 at Grace Lutheran - River Pines in Altoona.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
