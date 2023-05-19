CROSSMAN, Gary G., 78, of Eau Claire died Thursday at his home.
Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HOGEN, Lorraine Ann Piram, 78, of Birchwood, died May 9, 2023 in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements,
MCNAUGHTON, Julie A., 84, of Menomonie, died May 17, 2023.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
MILLER, Keith, 73, of Menomonie, died May 17, 2023 at MCHS-Eau Claire.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
SOMMERFELD, Lisa Marie, 61, of Chippewa Falls, died May 16, 2023 at You Are Home under the care of St. Croix Hospice.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
WATHKE, Ronda K., 77, formerly of Augusta, died May 15, 2023 at Care Partners-Stonewood in Eau Claire.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.