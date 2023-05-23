ALBRICHT, Ruth A., 88, of Colfax, died May 22, 2023 at Our House Assisted Living in Menomonie.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
ANDERSON, Joyce Evelyn, 88, of Rice Lake, died May 20, 2023 in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
ANDERSON, Nancy Ruth, 89, of Arkansaw, died May 18, 2023 at the Heritage of Elmwood.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.
FOX, Douglas R., 74, of Chippewa Falls, died May 13, 2023 at Meadowbrook in Bloomer.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
GAPPA, James C., 62, of Blair, died May 20, 2023, at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
HELWIG, Becky L., 72, of Eau Claire died May 20, 2023 at her home while under hospice care.
Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, Lane Allen, 73, of Rice Lake, died May 19, 2023 in Spooner.
KOOIKER, Louise A., 80, of Eau Claire, died May 19, 2023 at HSHS-Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
KOTEL, Kirk David Kotel, 67, of Birchwood, died May 19, 2023 in Rochester, MN.
RADA, Catherine L., 97, of Chippewa Falls, died May 19, 2023 at Heritage Court Memory Care in Eau Claire
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
SAGMEISTER, Joan O., 90, formerly of Oshkosh, died May 20, 2023 at HeatherWood Assisted Living & Memory Care in Eau Claire.
SCHREINER, Carol J., 82, of Chippewa Falls, Town of Tilden, died May 20, 2023 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
STENDAL, Jeffrey ‘Jeff’ L., 70, of Pigeon Falls/Waukesha, died May 18, 2023.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.