BALLINGER, Ebener, 44, of Cornell and formerly of Sumner Township, Minnesota, was born Oct. 15, 1977, and died Thursday.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
DEMPSEY, Lois A., 87, of Eau Claire died Friday at HeatherWood Assisted Living and Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
FOSS, Donna “Jean,” 75, of Cameron was born on January 17, 1947, and died Thursday in Marshfield.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
GILBERTSON, Marilyn A., 84, was born June 20, 1937, and died Friday.
HOUSE, Mavis J., 97, of Eau Claire died Saturday.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
IVERSON, Agnes C., 91, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System Chippewa Valley in Bloomer.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
LARSON, Ellen M., 71, of Colfax died Thursday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
MAYER, Ronald P., 87, of Eau Claire died Monday at Aggies Country Living in Bloomer.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
PETTIS, Karin L., 62, of Augusta died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
