BAUER, Robert “Bob” G., 37, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday in Mondovi.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
FOILES, Jeanette, 92, of Anson was born Dec. 28, 1929 and died Thursday at home.
Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
HOLLISTER, Ronald, 79, of Barron, formerly of Boyd, was born Feb. 8, 1943 and died Wednesday in Barron.
LANGTEAU, Janet R., 87, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday at Chippewa Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation, Chippewa Falls.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
MARQUARDT, David J., 66, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at home under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
