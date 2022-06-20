ADAMS, Lori A. (White), 59, of Menomonie died June 13 at Mayo Clinic Health System, Menomonie.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
FINDEN, Earl D., 83, of Plum City died Tuesday at The Seasons Assisted Living, Plum City.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
HITZ, Freidrig “Fred”, 93, of Bloomer, born June 1, 1929 in Menomonie, died Saturday.
LEE, Thomas J., 72, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services--Celebration of Life Center, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SNYDER, Margaret E., 100, of Menomonie died Sunday at the American Lutheran Home, Menomonie.
STRANDLUND, Kimberly, 61, of Rice Lake died May 28 in Eau Claire.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
THEILER, Raymond F., 80, of Humbird died Thursday at his daughter’s home in Taylor.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
WALLER, Kazuko, 91, of Iola died Monday in Eau Claire.
YULE. Monroe J., 87, of Altoona died Tuesday at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens, Altoona.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
