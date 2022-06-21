BAIER, Joanne K., 75, of Elmwood died Sunday at Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home in Elmwood.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Elmwood.
CHURCHILL, George A., 95, of Elmwood died Thursday at Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home in Elmwood.
CLARK, Dorris, 96, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
ESTREM-FULLER, Nancy E., 69, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at home.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
KRANIG, Ruth M., of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
MCCARTY, Rita E., 70, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock, and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
SCHICK, Willa K., 73, of Hawkins was born April 28, 1949 and died June 15, 2022.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
WHITE, Donna M., 79, of Bloomer died Sunday at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation in Augusta.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
