CHRISTEN, Pearl (Balts), 85, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
DESTACHE, Anne, 90 , of Rice Lake died Friday in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
DEWITZ, Betty Lou, 92, of Altoona died Friday at Oakwood Health Services, Altoona.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
DUSS Sr., Lawrence J., 86, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at Dove Healthcare Rudtledge Home, Chippewa Falls.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
HILGERT, Jeffrey L., 73, of Eau Claire died July 17 at home.
ROACH, Charles F. “Charlie”, 84, of Chippewa Falls died July 17 at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
SHIPLA, Laura Regina, 91, of Rice Lake died Friday in Rice Lake.
SCHULTZ, Jean B., 92, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Grace River Pines Nursing Home, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
TRIEBS, Moose Kevin, 58, of Bloomer, formerly of Elroy died Wednesday.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.