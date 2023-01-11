ANDERSON, William C., 92, of Menomonie died January 6, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
FAZEL, Forrest Arthur, 78, of Rice Lake and formerly of Richland Center died January 9, 2023 in Barron.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
LAUER, Gary R., 82, of Menomonie and formerly of Eau Galle died January 7, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Menomonie.
LIEBERMAN, Karen J., 80, of Eau Claire died January 9, 2023 at VitaCare Living in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
WALTON, Ricky Alan, 64, of Black River Falls died January 7, 2023.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
