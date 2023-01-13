BIESTERVELD, Patricia L., 82, of Meridean died January 12, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Augusta.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
BIESTERVELD, Patricia L., 82, of Meridean died January 12, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Augusta.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
DLAMATTER, Rhonda L., 62, of Fall Creek died January 10, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
GRAHS, Larry Paul, 64, of Elk Mound died January 10, 2023.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
NELSON, Norman “Nick” T., 76, formerly of Chippewa Falls was born November 5, 1946, and died January 11, 2023, at American Lutheran Home in Menomonie.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
PLACE, Merlin D., 92, of Elmwood and formerly of Spring Valley died January 4, 2023, at Welcome Home Assisted Living in Elmwood.
Arrangements are pending with Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Elmwood.
RENNA, Jr., Anthony J., 67, of Cornell was born October 22, 1955, and died January 7, 2023, at home in Cornell.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
RIDER, Frances “Louise”, 73, of Exeland and formerly of Greenville, South Carolina, was born February 11, 1949, and died January 10, 2023, in Cornell.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
SCHEMBERGER, Margaret L., 74, of Eau Claire died January 11, 2023, at Our House Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
STEINMETZ, Donald L., 89, of Bloomer died January 10, 2023.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
STEPHENS, Tim W., 73, of Menomonie was born August 10, 1949, and died January 10, 2023, at home.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
WHITE, Robert A., 92, of Eau Claire died January 10, 2023, at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.