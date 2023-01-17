BEARDSLEY, Dolores A., 89, of Whitehall died January 13, 2023 at home.
Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
BILES, Dona M. (Ferron), 94, of Cornell and formerly of Birch Creek was born December 17, 1928 and died January 12, 2023.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
BRUMBERG, Pamela K., 77, of Eau Claire died January 15, 2023 at Cambridge Senior Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
EKERN, Judy Marie, 74, died January 13, 2023 at Gunderson Health System in La Crosse.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Osseo, is handling arrangements.
HENNIG, Virginia M., 94, of Eau Claire died January 15, 2023 at Grace Edgewood in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
KENTGEN, Gary A., 76, of Osseo died January 11, 2023 at The Home Place in Stanley.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
KILDAHL, Carolyn A., 76, of rural Augusta died January 7, 2023 at Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Chetek.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
MINDRUP, Elizabeth A., 80, of Boyceville died January 6, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
PAUTZ, Wilmer A., 95, of Eau Claire died January 10, 2023 at Heritage Court in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
ROBEY, John, 60, of Elmwood died January 14, 2023 at home.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
RUTSCHOW, Nancy A., 74, of rural Whitehall died January 13, 2023 at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.