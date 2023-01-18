BOARDMAN, Tim, 55, of Spring Valley died January 16, 2023.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangments.
DELONG, Shirley A., 84, of Rice Lake died January 13, 2023 at Cambridge Senior Living in Rice Lake.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
LINK, Cindy, 60, of Colfax and formerly of Menomonie was born December 7, 1962 and died January 15, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
NOBLE, Laurene E., 95, of Menomonie died January 16, 2023 at Autumn Village.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
RILEY, Morris Eugene, 88, of Chippewa Falls died on January 17, 2023 at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
SWANSON, Dean A., 74, of Bloomer died January 14, 2023 at Dove Healthcare Nursing Home in Bloomer.
WEISS, Frank “Bud” Norman, 90, of Rice Lake and formerly of Cleghorn was born November 1, 1932 and died January 13th, 2023 at Woodstone Senior Living Center in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangments.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
