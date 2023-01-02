ANIBAS, Jerry J., 75, of Elk Mound died December 28, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
DUNWIDDIE, Foster Wilfred, 97, of Rice Lake and formerly of Fox Lake was born January 29, 1925 and died December 11, 2022 in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
STAGLIANO, Samuel J., 65, of Altoona died December 29, 2022 at home.
Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
WILSON, Nancy, 73, of Wilson died December 13, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
