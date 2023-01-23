ANDERSON, Joanne Ruth, died January 16, 2023.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
SELL, Marvin V., 93, of rural Augusta died January 20, 2023, at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
SORKNESS, Rita K., 74, of Altoona died January 18, 2023, at Prairie Pointe in Altoona.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
TOLLEFSON, Romaine “Rocky”, 87, of Eau Claire and formerly of Osseo died January 20, 2023, in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
TRYGGESTAD, Joyce L., 91, was born June 28, 1931, in Taylor Falls, Minnesota and died January 18, 2023, at Our House Assisted Living in Menomonie.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
