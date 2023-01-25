GOSS, Monica C., 88, of Augusta died January 24, 2023 at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
JACKSON, Stephen M., 72, of Eau Claire died January 22, 2023 at home in Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
KODESH, Dorothy Louise, 98, of Haugen was born May 26, 1924 in Haugen and died January 20, 2023 at home.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
LEFEVRE, Charles F., 91, of Menomonie died January 20, 2023 in the Township of Weston.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Menomonie.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
