CRANDALL, Dennis Jay, 74, of Cadott was born February 18, 1948 and died December 30, 2022 at home.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
LORENTSON, Verena “Billie”, 92, of Woodville died December 26, 2022 at Park View Home in Woodville.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley is handling arrangements.
LUHM, Janet L., 69, of Eau Claire died December 28, 2022 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
MATTSON, Josephine M., 97, of Eau Claire died January 2, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
PIEL, Julie, 63, of Chippewa Falls died January 3, 2023.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
SCHEEL, Scott A., 67, of Menomonie died January 2, 2023 at Our House in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
SEEVER, Gwendolyn Eileen (Stouffer), 79, of Rice Lake and formerly of Vallejo, California, was born April 16, 1943 and died December 30, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
SCHMIDER, Carl L., 90, of Chippewa Falls and Town of Lafayette died December 31, 2022.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
