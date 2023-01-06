AUSTIN, Linda Ellen, 77, formerly of Shell Lake was born May 26, 1945, and died January 2, 2023.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
BARHYTE, Gregory D., 59, of Fall Creek, died January 4, 2023, at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
FASIG, John William, 82, of Rice Lake and formerly of Terra Haute, Indiana, was born April 22, 1940, and died January 1, 2023.
HEHL, Cecil J., of Barnes and formerly of Chippewa Falls died on January 3, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
HEWITT, William “Bill” Edward, 82, of Menomonie died January 3, 2023.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
