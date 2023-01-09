BARRY, Mary, 80, of Eau Claire, died January 4, 2023 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
CASEY, Tina, 50, of Spring Valley, died January 2, 2023 at Baldwin Care Center in Baldwin.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
MILES, Ricky “Smiley” L., 69, of Whitehall, died January 4, 2023 at the Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.
The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
TATE, Bruce Matthew, 75, of Rice Lake was born July 17, 1947 and died January 3, 2023 at home.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
