BERTELSON, Alice, 92, of Woodville died Thursday at Park View Home.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
CHRISTOPHERSON, Sandra K., 78, of Eau Claire died Oct. 2 at Milestone Senior Living, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HULL, Duane E., 64, of Eau Claire died Thursday in Lihue, Hawaii.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
LANE, Janice K., 81, of Augusta died Saturday at HSHS Sacred Heart, Eau Claire.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
MANCHESKE, Robert, 72, of Altoona died Wednesday.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
MITCHELL, Richard E., 93, of Eau Claire died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System, Osseo.
PRICE, Marjorie C., 78, of Cameron died Friday in Cameron.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
PRZYBYLSKI, Arlene, 82, of Eau Claire, died Wednesday.
STEIF, Ronald J., 72, of Chippewa Falls died Oct. 1 at HSHS-St. Joseph’s Hospital, Chippewa Falls.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
ZILLMER, Barbara C., 66, of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., formerly of Drummond, died Sept. 27 in Florida.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
