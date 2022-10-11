KEGEN, Jeffrey L., 63, of Boyceville died Saturday in Knapp.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
KEGEN, Mary E., 80, of Boyceville died Saturday at May Clinic Health System Red Cedar, Menomonie.
KETTERHAGEN, Leone S., 103, of Boyd died Thursday at Paradise Living, Boyd.
Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
KUESTER, Chad T., 53, of Arcadia died Sunday.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
MYERS, Adriane K., 78, of Chetek died Friday.
Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SPARBY, Mae A. Ness, 95, of Bloomer died Thursday at Dove Healthcare, Bloomer.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
STOKKE, Delvin J., 92, of Menomonie died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System Red Cedar, Menomonie.
WHITWAM, Terry, 64, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Oakwood Care Center, Altoona.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.