BRITTEN, Walter L., 87, of Red Cedar Township, Dunn County, died Monday in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Creamtion Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
JAMES, Richard L., 92, of Altoona died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
PICHLER, Hilary F. “Larry”, 85, of Durand died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire.
Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
REITH, Francis G., 83, of Stanley died October 1, 2022 at Clark County Rehabilitation and Living Center in Owen.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SPAETH, Daniel C., 66, of the Town of Anson, Chippewa County, was born March 18, 1956 and died September 30, 2022 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
WALKER, Michael E., 57, of New Aubrun died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire.
WATKINS, Ronald E., 72, of Rice Lake died October 7, 2022 at Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner.
WEBER, Casey, 32, of Rice Lake was born June 10, 1990 and died October 7, 2022 in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
VOLLENDORF, Sarah M., 40, of Seattle, Washington and formerly of Eau Claire died September 22, 2022 in Seattle.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
