BLAIR, Dallas, 80, of Black River Falls died Tuesday at VA Medical Center in Tomah.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
KUHN, Shirley A., 73, of Knapp was born August 13, 1949 and died Tuesday at Our House Assisted Living in Memonmonie.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
LAVELLE, Nancy L., 81, of Chippewa Falls died Monday in Chippewa Falls.
MATSON, Shirley A., 89, of Chetek died Monday in Chetek.
SMITH, Charlotte A., 78, of Rice Lake died September 25, 2022 at Woodstone Assisted Living in Rice Lake.
Arrangements are pending at Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron.
TIMM, Julie, 64, of St. Paul, Minnesota died Monday at home.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
