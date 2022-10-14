CONRAD, Steven E., 56, of Black River Falls died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
DODGE, Donna R., 93, of Rice Lake died Tuesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.
EICHMAN, John K., 62, of Barronett died Wednesday in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Societ of Wisconsin, Altoona.
GARCIA, Evah, 14, of Rice Lake died Tuesday at Gillette Children's Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.
SCHLATTMAN, Lois J., 78, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
SEDARSKI, Margaret R., 98, of Chippewa Falls died Monday at Our House Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
SMYTHE, Walter F., 97, of Menomonie died Tuesday at American Lutheran Home in Menomonie.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
