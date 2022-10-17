BEMENT, Gerald W., 90, of Eau Claire died October 14, 2022, at home in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
CONRAD, Jr., Steven E., 56, of Black River Falls died October 12, 2022, at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
DAHLGREN, John Robert, 87, of Rice Lake was born January 28, 1935, and died October 13, 2022.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
ERICKSON, Marlene J., 90, of Altoona died October 14, 2022, in Altoona.
FRANK, Golden Louise (Rufledt), 88, died October 13, 2022, at home.
Olson’s Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
HESTEKIN, Barbara L., 79, of Eau Claire and formerly Oaklawn, Illinois, died October 13, 2022.
No arrangement are being held at this time.
KITCHENS, Celinda C., 60, of Eau Claire died October 14, 2022, in Eau Claire.
MARQUARDT, Donna Marie, 67, of Birchwood was born January 26, 1955, and died October 13, 2022, at home.
MORSON, Richard A., 75, of Chippewa Falls died October 12, 2022, at Cornell Area Care Center in Cornell.
PETERSON, Vernett R., 81, of Eau Claire died October 12, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire.
PFLIEGER, Richard L., 75, of Eau Claire died October 5, 2022, at home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
