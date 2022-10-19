ARENDT, Craig, 48, died Sunday.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
BROUILLARD, Winter Kadince, 15, was born April 11, 2007 and died October 12, 2022 at Gillette Children’s Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
CARLSON, Elverta “Vert” Elizabeth, 91, of Rice Lake was born November 19, 1930 and died Saturday in Rice Lake.
KRUGER, Ethel Estelle (Buck), 87, of Cameron was born March 25, 1935 and died Sunday at home in Cameron.
NOTBOHM, Letitia L., 101, of Altoona died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
