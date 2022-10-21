BYRNES, Kathleen A., 76, of Bloomer died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Thomson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
ERKS, Clinton, 65, died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
FESENMAIER, Elaine E., 100, of Elmwood died Wednesday at Heritage Elmwood Nursing Home in Elmwood.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Elmwood.
KONTER, John T., 75, of Independence died Monday at home.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
MERKEL, James “Jim” J., 90, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at the Classics in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
OLSON, Neil W., 91, of Menomonie died Wednesday at Colfax Health and Rehabilitation in Colfax.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Menomonie.
SMITH, Darin “Peeps” A., 53, of Eau Claire died Wednesday.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.