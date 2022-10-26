BATES, Judith A., 78, of Merrillan died October 21, 2022 at Country Terrace in Black River Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
BISEK, Martha E., 102, died Sunday at home.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
JEZIORSKI, Florence “Peggy” Annabell, 90, of Osseo was born October 21, 1932 and died October 22, 2022 at Dove West Nursing Care Center in Eau Claire.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Osseo, is handling arrangements.
MILLER, John A., 86, of Altoona died Sunday at Meadowbrook in Bloomer.
NOREN, Edith M., 96, of Blair died Monday at Grand View Care Center in Blair.
Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.
ROSEWELL MYERS PIERCE, Joanne M., 87, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
ST. GERMAIN, Richard T., 50, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
TRAPP, Arthur “Artie”, 76, of Hammond and formerly of Woodville died Monday at Hammond Health Services.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
