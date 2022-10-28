BAUER, Roger E., 83, of Altoona died Tuesday at Our House Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock, and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
HELLAND, Timmy R., 68, of Elk Mound died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
ROSS, Alan L., 73, of Augusta died October 21, 2022, at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
SZAJKO, Jan I., 70, of Eau Claire died Wednesday.
WALTER, Dorothy A., 98, died Wednesday at home in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
ZAMORA, Esdro “EJ” John, 46, of Fairfield, Maine, and formerly of Osseo died October 13, 2022, in Alton, New Hampshire.
Family is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
