DAVIS, Betty L., 90, formerly of rural Fall Creek, died Saturday at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
FINCH, June A., 94, formerly of Augusta, died Saturday at Wissota Place Assisted Living in Chippewa Falls.
HOWE, Charles G., 80, of Ridgeland, died Wednesday at Pioneer Health and Rehabilitation in Prairie Farm.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
MCGRAW, Judith A., 78, of Chippewa Falls, died Wednesday.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
MORRIS, Robert C., 76, of Eau Claire, died Thursday at Grace Edgewood in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
SPAETH, David C., 66, of the town of Anson, died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
THOMPSON, Timothy N., 55, of New Auburn, died Wednesday at home.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.
WISEMILLER, Arlen L., 84, of Boyceville, died Saturday at The Neighbors of Dunn County.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
