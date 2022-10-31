BARNHARDT, Duane H., 89, of Eau Claire died October 27, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
BAUER, Lisa Renee, 56, of Altoona died October 27, 2022 at home.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
CLIPPER, Virginia M., 86, of Whitehall died October 27, 2022 at home.
Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
FRANK, Paula J, 63, of Las Vegas, Nevada, died October 23, 2022 at home.
No services at this time.
GOLDEN, Thomas “Tom” E., 85, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
HOLDEN, Winifred M., 94, of Chippewa Falls died October 25, 2022 at Wissota Place in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
LLOYD, Patricia A., 68, of Eau Claire died October 24, 2022 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
LOKEN, Donald R., 66 of Eau Claire died October 27, 2022 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
MOEN, Robert J., 78, of Eau Claire died October 27 at home.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
NELSON, Donald A., 80, of Eau Claire died October 24, 2022 at Our House Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
ORNE, Donald G., 82, of Nelson died October 25, 2022 at American Lutheran Communities in Mondovi.
Talbot Funeral Homes, Alma, is handling arrangements.
PETERSON, Gregory A., 73, of Spooner died October 16, 2022 at Meadow Brook in Chetek.
Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
THOMPSON, John W., 79, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
