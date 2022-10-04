FAIR, William L., 83, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Chetek.
Olson Funeral and Cremation, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
KIMMEL, Keith R., 62, of Pepin died September 30, 2022.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
LAMSON, Jeffrey C., 67, of Eau Claire died Sunday.
LIVINGSTON, Lorraine, 91, of Rice Lake was born September 11, 1931 and died Saturday at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
MAREK, Gary H. “Ticker”, 83, of Almena and formerly of Bloomer died Thursday at home.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
MCGEE, Dick Allen, 79, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Talbot Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
NAUMAN, Edith C., 99, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
