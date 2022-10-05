DURKEE, Stuart John, 86, of Rice Lake was born June 29, 1936 and died Saturday.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
HOM, Tracy Allen, 57, of Chatfield, Minnesota, and formerly of Rice Lake was born Devember 17, 1964 and died Sunday at home.
LITZELL, David “Sonny”, 84, of Menomonie died Monday.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
MANSKY, Lila, 96, of Rice Lake was born March 8, 1926 and died Saturday at home.
RONNANDER, Curt, 76, of Woodville died Monday at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
WIGEN, Gary D., 78, of Barron died Monday at home.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
