GIBSON, Joan, 99, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
PRICE, Janet F. (Chapek), 64, of the Town of Goetz and Cadott was born June 10, 1958, and died October 1, 2022, at Oakbrook Health and Rehabilitation in Thorp.
Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
PUTZ, Paul Anthony, 63, of Rice Lake was born April 23, 1959, and died Tuesday in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
SCHEPPKE, Ellen M., 64, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
STIPEK, Robert “Bob” Allen, 88, of Chippewa Falls and formerly of Cadott was born August 26, 1934, and died Wednesday.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
