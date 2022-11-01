ANDERSON, Carol L., 88, of Eau Claire died October 28, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
FRANK, Paula J., 63, of Las Vegas, Nevada, died October 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
No services at this time.
NASH, Timothy “Tim” P., 71, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
VER HAGEN, Kathryn “Katy” F., 84, of St. Louis, Missouri, and formerly of Eau Claire died October 24, 2022 at McNight Place Extended Care.
Arrangements are pending with family at a later date.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.