ACKERMAN, Gladyce Francene (Hill), 87, of Rice Lake was born September 24, 1935, and died Saturday at Dove Healthcare in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
ANDERSON, Ellen Luella, 89, of Rice Lake was born April 4, 1933, and died November 9, 2022, in Rice Lake.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
BEAUDIN, Lorraine L., 100, of Cadott was born November 2, 1922, and died November 9, 2022, at home.
Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
FRIED, Ione G., 92, of Altoona died Wednesday at Care Partners in Altoona.
Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
REINARDY, David A., 81, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SCHMITT, Matthew C., 41, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
STEVENS, Roger A., 83, of Taylor died Monday at Gunderson Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
