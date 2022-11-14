ANDERSON, Orville A., 92, of Eau Claire died November 11, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
BRANDISON, Jan Marie, 75, of Eau Claire died November 11, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
BRANTNER, Rita C., 89, of Eau Claire died November 11, 2022 at Dove Healthcare — Orchard Hills Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
JOHNSON, Dawn Mae, 47, of Ladysmith died November 8, 2022 in Eau Claire.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
KILDE, Duane S., 86, of Menomonie died Saturday at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
MARSHALL, John Leroy, 92, of Rice Lake died November 10, 2022 in Rice Lake.
SCHREINER, Eugene H., 80, of Chippewa Falls died November 8, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
THATCHER, Gary W., 83, of Knapp died November 10, 2022 at home.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.