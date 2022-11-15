BRADISON, Jan Marie, 75, of Eau Claire died November 11, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
CARON, Sara D., 59, of Bloomer died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System, Bloomer.
Olson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
CLEVELAND, Daniel J. “Danny,” 76, of Rice Lake died Thursday in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
KRAGNESS, Gary Q., 78, of Eau Claire died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
MALISZEWSKI, Marie G., 99, formerly of Independence died Oct 27 at Grandview Care Center, Blair.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
POLANSKI, Charlene W., 88, of Bloomer died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
