BARBER, Karen M., 90, of Eau Claire died November 11, 2022 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
FREDRICKSON, Joan Nadine, 90, of Rice Lake was born April 19, 1932 and died Monday in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
HAAS, Rose E., 76, of Strum died Monday.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
HAMILTON, Paul T., 67, of Blair died November 13, 2022 at Trempealeau County Health Care Center in rural Whitehall.
Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.
HAZEN, Gregory W., 64, of Eau Claire died November 12, 2022 in Sun City, Arizona.
Family is handling arrangements.
HOYME, Steven H., 77, of Augusta died Monday at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
IVERSON, Gary O., 64, of Black River Falls died Monday at home.
LARAMY, Kyle Jon, 59, of Colfax and formerly of Chippewa Falls was born December 15, 1962 and died October 20, 2022 at home in Colfax.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
MCCARTHY, Thomas M., 73, of Chippewa Falls died November 10, 2022 at home.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
MORGAN, Parker Streling, was born November 3, 2022 and died November 6, 2022.
SYDEJKO, Elaine R., 98, of Eau Claire and formerly of Chippewa Falls died Saturday.
WEHRMEISTER, Marie A., 65, of Ladysmith died November 11, 2022 at home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.